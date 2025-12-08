The railway line between Kuda Oya and Nattandiya on the Colombo–Puttalam line, which was damaged by recent adverse weather conditions, is undergoing urgent repairs.

The land connected to the old railway iron bridge, located about half a kilometer from the Walahapitiya sub-station, was also destroyed by floods and is also being restored.

Staff from the Chilaw–Bolawatta Railway Maintenance Unit, in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Navy, are carrying out the repair work under the direct supervision of the Sri Lanka Railways Department.