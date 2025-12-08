Two suspects arrested with Ice on PanamuraMiddeniya road

Two suspects arrested with Ice on PanamuraMiddeniya road

December 8, 2025   09:39 am

Two suspects have been arrested in possession of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) in the Lellawala area along the Panamura–Middeniya road.

The individuals were apprehended while travelling in a motor car, said police. 

Upon inspection, police recovered a total of 190 grams of crystal methamphetamine from their possession.

According to police, the suspects—aged 27 and 36—are residents of the Sevanagala area.

Panamura Police have commenced further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)