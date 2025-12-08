Two suspects have been arrested in possession of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) in the Lellawala area along the Panamura–Middeniya road.

The individuals were apprehended while travelling in a motor car, said police.

Upon inspection, police recovered a total of 190 grams of crystal methamphetamine from their possession.

According to police, the suspects—aged 27 and 36—are residents of the Sevanagala area.

Panamura Police have commenced further investigations into the incident.