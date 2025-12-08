Wife arrested for clubbing husband to death in Mihintale
December 8, 2025 10:17 am
A man has died after being struck with a blunt weapon by his wife in the Mahakirindegama area of Mihintale.
According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred during a domestic dispute, which escalated into an alleged assault carried out by the victim’s wife.
The deceased has been identified as a 61-year-old resident of Mahakirindegama, Mihintale, said police.
Police have arrested the 53-year-old woman in connection with the incident.
Mihintale Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.