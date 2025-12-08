Restoration of canals damaged due to floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah underway

The Department of Irrigation has taken urgent measures to restore canals and reservoirs damaged by the floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah, aiming to resume water supply to paddy fields and other cultivation lands.

Engineer L.S. Sooriyabandara, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology and Disaster Management), stated that temporary restorations have already begun to protect the severely affected paddy fields.

He further noted that security forces, farmers, and voluntary organizations are assisting in the restoration work. Once repairs are completed, water will be released to support agricultural activities and related businesses.