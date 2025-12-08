DMC director warns public to avoid visiting disaster-hit areas

The Director of the Disaster Management Center (DMC), Pradeep Kodippili, has warned that visiting disaster-hit areas is extremely dangerous and urged the public to refrain from bathing or entering waters flowing with strong currents.

He stated that relief efforts are ongoing for affected communities and requested that any issues be reported to the DMC via hotline ‘117.’

He also cautioned that the soil has been saturated due to heavy rainfall and urged to remain vigilant and advised immediate evacuation whenever a red alert is issued.

Furthermore, the Director expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by relief teams from India and Pakistan.

Speaking at a media briefing, he emphasized that relief distribution should follow proper procedures through the District Secretary.