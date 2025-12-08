DMC director warns public to avoid visiting disaster-hit areas

DMC director warns public to avoid visiting disaster-hit areas

December 8, 2025   11:43 am

The Director of the Disaster Management Center (DMC), Pradeep Kodippili, has warned that visiting disaster-hit areas is extremely dangerous and urged the public to refrain from bathing or entering waters flowing with strong currents.

He stated that relief efforts are ongoing for affected communities and requested that any issues be reported to the DMC via hotline ‘117.’

He also cautioned that the soil has been saturated due to heavy rainfall and urged to remain vigilant and advised immediate evacuation whenever a red alert is issued.

Furthermore, the Director expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by relief teams from India and Pakistan. 

Speaking at a media briefing, he emphasized that relief distribution should follow proper procedures through the District Secretary.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)