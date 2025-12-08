NBRO submits risk mitigation recommendations for Hatton route to Sri Pada

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has submitted a set of recommended measures following an inspection of the landslide-affected area in Mahagiri Damba along the Hatton access route to the Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak) pilgrimage site.

According to the NBRO, six recommendations have been presented to the District Secretaries of Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya, aimed at mitigating the current risk in the area.

The organisation has also advised that access through this unstable zone via the Hatton entrance should be restricted under the current conditions until the recommendations are implemented.

Furthermore, the NBRO strongly recommended that the respective District Secretaries ensure the area is adequately illuminated at night and closely monitor any changes occurring in the area.

Accordingly, the proposals and recommendations put forward by the NBRO are outlined in detail below: