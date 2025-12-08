Not politics, our moral duty: Namal urges PM to convene Parliament amid flood crisis

December 8, 2025   12:32 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has called on the Prime Minister to convene Parliament immediately to address the ongoing flood and landslide crisis affecting the country.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rajapaksa stated that he has formally requested the Prime Minister to summon Parliament under Standing Order 16. 

He emphasized the urgent need for parliamentary oversight, noting that “people are suffering like never before, entire villages submerged, homes destroyed, families displaced, and children without food or clean water.”

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Rajapaksa noted that many affected individuals are living in temporary shelters or wading through floodwaters daily, uncertain whether their homes will remain intact once the rains subside. 

He added that floods and landslides have left over a million people across all 25 districts in Sri Lanka struggling with loss, hunger, illness, and uncertainty.

“Until every family is brought back to safety and dignity, and until relief reaches every affected community, this House must sit, every week if necessary, to monitor, debate and ensure that government promises become real assistance on the ground. Standing with our people now is not politics; it is our moral duty,” he added.

