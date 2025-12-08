Chinese relief aircraft carrying Rs. 400M worth of aid arrives in Sri Lanka

A consignment of humanitarian aid worth around Rs. 400 million, donated by China for the disaster-affected population in Sri Lanka, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (08) aboard a Chinese cargo aircraft.

The Boeing 747-400 cargo freighter touched down at the Katunayake Airport at 10:47 a.m. today, having departed from Shanghai, said Ada Derana reporter.

The relief items include inflatable lifejackets, tents, blankets, and bed sheets, with a total weight of 84,525 kilograms.

A large delegation was present to receive the aid, including Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka, Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara, and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.