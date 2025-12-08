Special programme launched to clear post-flood waste in Biyagama

A special program has been initiated to remove the garbage and debris that had accumulated in the Biyagama area following the recent floods caused by adverse weather conditions.

Minister Anura Jayasekara, Member of Parliament Ashoka Ranwala, Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lal Kumarapeli, and a private company jointly had initiated the project.

The Biyagama area suffered extensive damage due to the flooding, and the main challenge faced by displaced residents upon returning to their homes was the strong odor caused by the delay in clearing the garbage piled up along the roadsides.

The initiative was launched as an immediate solution to address this issue.

This special program was carried out over the past few days with the support of Pradeshiya Sabha members, health officers, and environmental officials.

It is reported that all debris in the area had been completely removed, and the area had been restored by last evening (07).