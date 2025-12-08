Special programme launched to clear post-flood waste in Biyagama

Special programme launched to clear post-flood waste in Biyagama

December 8, 2025   01:02 pm

A special program has been initiated to remove the garbage and debris that had accumulated in the Biyagama area following the recent floods caused by adverse weather conditions.

Minister Anura Jayasekara, Member of Parliament Ashoka Ranwala, Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lal Kumarapeli, and a private company jointly had initiated the project.

The Biyagama area suffered extensive damage due to the flooding, and the main challenge faced by displaced residents upon returning to their homes was the strong odor caused by the delay in clearing the garbage piled up along the roadsides.

The initiative was launched as an immediate solution to address this issue.

This special program was carried out over the past few days with the support of Pradeshiya Sabha members, health officers, and environmental officials.

It is reported that all debris in the area had been completely removed, and the area had been restored by last evening (07).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)