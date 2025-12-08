President calls for report on damaged roads in Nuwara Eliya

A discussion on reviewing the damage caused to the roads in the Nuwara Eliya District and the urgent measures required to repair them was held this morning (08) at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, together with the relevant responsible officials.

Lengthy discussions were held regarding all roads damaged in the Nuwara Eliya District due to Cyclone Ditwah, as well as the time required to repair them, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The President has also called for a report to be submitted on roads that cannot be reopened through standard repairs.

Officials also pointed out that reports from the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) should be taken into consideration when constructing certain roads and bridges in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Accordingly, the President instructed officials to release the necessary provisions promptly for the repair of damaged roads, culverts and retaining walls in the Nuwara Eliya District and to take steps to complete all repair work before the end of this year, the PMD added further.