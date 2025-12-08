Govt seeks information on industries affected by Cyclone Ditwah

Govt seeks information on industries affected by Cyclone Ditwah

December 8, 2025   01:57 pm

The Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development has issued a notice regarding the Rs. 200,000 grant provided by the government to restore industries affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Ministry noted that industrialists who are registered with the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, as well as those registered under the institutions operating under the Ministry—such as the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, Industrial Development Board, National Enterprise Development Authority, Small Business Development Division, National Productivity Secretariat, National Craft Council and National Design Centre—are eligible to receive the Rs. 200,000 grant.

Accordingly, applications to receive the grant can be made through the website www.industry.gov.lk, or via Entrepreneurship Development Officers, Small Business Development Officers, Export Development Officers and Productivity Promotion Officers attached to the District Secretariat and Divisional Secretariat offices.

Furthermore, the Ministry has introduced a mechanism to collect data on industries affected by the Cyclone Ditwah to assist in restoring them. A telephone number, 0712666660, has been provided for industrialists to report information on affected industries, and the Ministry has requested that such information be submitted as soon as possible.

These details must be submitted before 2:00 p.m. on December 16, and information can be provided via www.industry.gov.lk or ttps://aid.floodsupport.org/business-impact.

Necessary assistance can also be obtained from an officer of the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development stationed at respective Divisional Secretariats or District Secretariats.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)