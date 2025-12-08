Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

December 8, 2025   02:12 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in several provinces.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at noon today (08) will be effective until 11.00 p.m.

Thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in the Colombo and Kalutara districts, the Met. Department stated.
 
There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)