Case against British citizen over LPL match-fixing allegations to be taken up in Jan. 2026

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Attorney General against Tamim Rahman, a Bangladeshi national with British citizenship and the owner of the “Dambulla Thunders” franchise, be taken up again on January 7.

Rahman is accused of allegedly attempting to bribe a cricketer who participated in last year’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) in an effort to engage in match-fixing.

The case was heard before Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga, said Ada Derana reporter.

The counsel appearing for the defendant had previously informed court that the accused was prepared to plead guilty and conclude the case expeditiously, and that a representation would be made to the Attorney General in this regard.

When the case was called today, the State Counsel informed court that although the defence had requested an opportunity to submit a legal representation to the Attorney General, such an opportunity had not yet been provided.

Accordingly, the State Counsel requested a date to discuss the matter and subsequently inform court of the stance of the Attorney General.

Accordingly, the High Court Judge ordered the case to be recalled on January 7 and directed that an update on the progress of the proceedings be presented at the next hearing.