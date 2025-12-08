Police requests public assistance to prevent damage to exposed telecom cables

Sri Lanka Police stated that a telecommunications service provider has requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to inform the public about the risk of damage to telecommunication cables that have been exposed in several areas due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

According to the company, essential communication cables including fiber optic and copper lines have been damaged or exposed in public areas as a result of the severe disaster situation affecting many parts of the island.

It has also been reported that some underground telecommunication cables have sustained damage during road repair work carried out in the affected areas.

Accordingly, the situation has significantly hindered ongoing efforts to restore communication services promptly, police said.

Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division therefore urged the public not to damage, cut, or mishandle any exposed cables or related systems; as such acts constitute punishable offenses, police said.

Sri Lanka Police further requests the public to notify the nearest police station if they possess any information regarding individuals involved in damaging or interfering with these communication lines.

Additionally, the public is kindly advised to inform the relevant authorities if underground telecommunication cables are detected during the reconstruction of damaged roads.

The police further emphasized that this cooperation will help ensure that restoration efforts are carried out more efficiently and safely.