Two firearms have been taken into police custody near the 20th milepost on the Polonnaruwa–Batticaloa main road within the Valaichchenai Police Division.

A foreign-manufactured revolver, a Micro-type pistol and four rounds of ammunition were uncovered during the raid conducted this morning.

The weapons were discovered this morning (08) by a team of officers from the Walana Anti-Vice squad.

The Valaichchenai Police Station is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.