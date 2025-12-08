Steps taken to promptly provide facilities to Kandy Court complex affected by floods

A decision has been taken to promptly provide all necessary facilities to the Kandy Court Complex that was damaged by recent floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Several rooms within the court complex were flooded after the Mahaweli River overflowed and inundated roads in Peradeniya and Kandy.

Accordingly, during a special discussion held at the Kandy Court Complex under the patronage of the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harsha Nanayakkara a decision has been taken to provide necessary equipment and facilities to restore the premises.