High-level committee appointed to oversee coordination of foreign flood aid

High-level committee appointed to oversee coordination of foreign flood aid

December 8, 2025   03:57 pm

A high-level national committee has been appointed to ensure the proper coordination and distribution of foreign humanitarian aid received for the population affected by the recent flood disaster in Sri Lanka.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara, during a special press briefing held at the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) today (08).

He stated that the committee will take necessary measures to ensure that all humanitarian assistance and equipment provided by foreign countries are delivered appropriately to the affected communities.

The committee, appointed with immediate effect, will be chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)