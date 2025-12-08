High-level committee appointed to oversee coordination of foreign flood aid

A high-level national committee has been appointed to ensure the proper coordination and distribution of foreign humanitarian aid received for the population affected by the recent flood disaster in Sri Lanka.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara, during a special press briefing held at the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) today (08).

He stated that the committee will take necessary measures to ensure that all humanitarian assistance and equipment provided by foreign countries are delivered appropriately to the affected communities.

The committee, appointed with immediate effect, will be chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara.