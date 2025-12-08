Army Chief meets Indian and Pakistani personnel engaged in rescue and relief operations

The Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo conducted a field visit to Mahiyanganaya to inspect communities affected by the recent severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides, the Sri Lanka Army said in a statement.

The Commander of the Army commenced his visit at the 53 Infantry Division Headquarters, where he received an operational briefing from Major General G.A.T. Godewatte, General Officer Commanding of the Division.

Following the briefing, he proceeded to the Elahara Ancient Anicut, which had sustained significant damage after being washed away due to the adverse weather. The Army machinery and personnel were actively engaged in restoration work at the site.

Subsequently, the Army Chief visited the Tactical Headquarters established by the 53 Infantry Division and received a detailed situational update.

The Army Commander then inspected the Indian Army Field Hospital deployed in Mahiyanganaya, where he was briefed by the Hospital Commander on ongoing medical assistance being provided to affected civilians. He also visited Yahangala to observe the landslide-stricken area and later proceeded to the Suraksha IDP Centre, where he distributed essential relief items to displaced families.

Continuing his assessment, he then visited the Udadumbara region to inspect additional landslide-affected locations. He concluded his visit at the 5th Battalion of the Sri Lanka Light Infantry, where he interacted with personnel of the 1 Corps, commending their efforts during ongoing disaster-response operations.

The Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo on a separate visit held discussions with the group of Pakistani troops engaged in disaster response and relief duties in Sri Lanka.

A large contingent of Indian and Pakistani personnel is currently engaged in rescue and relief efforts along with local authorities.