Govt prioritises rapid relief delivery to restore normalcy in disaster-hit Kandy: PM Harini

In order to restore people’s lives back to normalcy, the government will provide necessary relief and assistance, and that the effective cooperation of officials at the divisional level is important to ensure that essential relief reaches the public promptly, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during the Disaster Management Committee meeting held at the Udapalatha Divisional Secretariat Office in Kandy, after inspecting the relief distribution and the efforts to restore the lives of the people, who affected by the damage caused in the Kandy District due to landslides and floods, back to normalcy.

The Prime Minister also inspected the damages caused by the disaster and the relief operations in Geli Oya, Udapalatha and Doluwa, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Officials stated that power outages affecting the Udapalatha and Doluwa areas have been restored, major roads are opened while cleaning of rural roads is currently under way. They further noted that supply of drinking water is being provided to the affected areas, and banking services will commence once the communication disruptions are fully restored.

Addressing further, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“It is only through our collective efforts and dedication that we can restore both the lives of people and the economy following this after effects of the disaster. We must pay special attention to the mental health of the children staying in safety camps.

We were able to save lives during this devastating situation because of your commitment, regardless of whether you had prior experience in managing such disasters or not.

I extend my gratitude to every one of you for your dedication, even going beyond your official duties, during this extremely challenging period.”