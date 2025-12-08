Retired Government Analysts Department officer arrested by Bribery Commission

December 8, 2025   06:53 pm

A retired officer of the Government Analyst’s Department has been taken into custody on charges of accepting bribes.

The accused allegedly accepted a bribe of over Rs. 6.4 million from officials of a private insurance company in exchange for inspecting vehicles and providing the related reports.

He is accused of unlawfully issuing reports, thereby granting undue benefits to the company and causing financial loss to the government.

Accordingly, a retired Additional Government Analyst was taken into custody on December 5 by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

After being produced before the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court, the suspect was remanded until tomorrow (09), the Bribery Commission stated.

