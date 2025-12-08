20 MT food aid from Australia and WFP arrives to support cyclone-affected communities

The World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the Government of Australia, has dispatched a consignment of 20 metric tonnes of high-energy fortified biscuits to support communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The emergency food aid, which arrived in Colombo has been provided free of charge to the Government of Sri Lanka under its Cyclone Emergency Response Programme, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The shipment was mobilised through the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Dubai, UAE, and consigned to the WFP Country Office in Colombo for distribution in coordination with the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment.

The consignment was officially handed over by Philip Ward, Representative and Country Director of WFP Sri Lanka, and Matthew Duckworth, Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. Representing the Government of Sri Lanka were Sampath Manthrinayake, the Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, along with senior officials of the Partnerships Secretariat for WFP Cooperation (PSWFPC).

Fortified biscuits play a critical role in humanitarian crises. These high-energy, ready-to-eat products are enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, providing immediate nutritional support, especially to displaced populations with limited access to cooking facilities or food supplies.

Based on a situation report shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, WFP has recommended a targeted distribution strategy prioritising districts where access remains severely restricted. Accordingly, the consignment will be allocated to cyclone-affected communities in Badulla, Kandy, Kegalle and Nuwara Eliya, the PMD added further.