Politicians obstruct Grama Niladhari officers from independently carrying out relief operations - Union

Politicians obstruct Grama Niladhari officers from independently carrying out relief operations - Union

December 8, 2025   08:07 pm

The Grama Niladhari Officers’ Alliance has threatened to resort to trade union action if Grama Niladhari officers are continuously obstructed from carrying out their duties independently during the relief distribution process for those affected by the disaster.

President of the alliance Nandana Ranasinghe stated that pressure is being exerted by various factions on Grama Niladhari officers as they attempt to carry out the relief distribution process independently.

Nandana Ranasinghe said during relief distribution activities and while managing temporary camps, various politicians exert pressure on Grama Niladhari officers and therefore they are facing difficulties in maintaining certain shelters.

He said, “We must clearly state that although this government is more active in providing and implementing relief compared to previous governments, we have received reports from our colleagues across the country that certain politicians of this government are interfering with the duties and responsibilities of Grama Niladhari officers. At a time when the entire country is affected by a disaster, we are not prepared to focus on trade union action. However, if any further interference is directed at Grama Niladhari officers during the relief distribution process, we will be compelled—though reluctantly—to resort to trade union action.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

All foreign relief donations will be exempt from import duties and related levies  Govt. (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

Donors continue to arrive and handover supplies in support of Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin