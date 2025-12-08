Politicians obstruct Grama Niladhari officers from independently carrying out relief operations - Union

The Grama Niladhari Officers’ Alliance has threatened to resort to trade union action if Grama Niladhari officers are continuously obstructed from carrying out their duties independently during the relief distribution process for those affected by the disaster.

President of the alliance Nandana Ranasinghe stated that pressure is being exerted by various factions on Grama Niladhari officers as they attempt to carry out the relief distribution process independently.

Nandana Ranasinghe said during relief distribution activities and while managing temporary camps, various politicians exert pressure on Grama Niladhari officers and therefore they are facing difficulties in maintaining certain shelters.

He said, “We must clearly state that although this government is more active in providing and implementing relief compared to previous governments, we have received reports from our colleagues across the country that certain politicians of this government are interfering with the duties and responsibilities of Grama Niladhari officers. At a time when the entire country is affected by a disaster, we are not prepared to focus on trade union action. However, if any further interference is directed at Grama Niladhari officers during the relief distribution process, we will be compelled—though reluctantly—to resort to trade union action.”