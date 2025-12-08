A 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the northeastern coast of Japan has prompted a tsunami warning.

The earthquake was detected off the regions of Aomori and Hokkaido in northeastern Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Waves as high as three metres could now hit the northeastern coast, according to the agency.

The earthquake has a magnitude of 7.6, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A magnitude of that strength is a rare occurrence that signifies a major to great earthquake, capable of causing serious damage over large areas, significant destruction and loss of life.

The quake jolted a large part of Japan’s north and east at 11.15pm local time (14.15 UK time).

The epicentre of the quake was 80km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, at a depth of 50km, the Japan Meteorological Agency says.

The tsunami warning has been issued for the northern prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate.

