Bandaranaike Foundation donates Rs. 250 million towards ongoing recovery efforts

The Bandaranaike Memorial National Foundation has extended a financial contribution of Rs. 250 million towards national recovery efforts following the recent disaster.

The relevant cheque has been handed over to Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office today (08).

It was handed over to the Prime Minister by the Chairperson of the Foundation, former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, together with members of the Board of Directors.