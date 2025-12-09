Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

The Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.