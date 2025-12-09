Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

December 9, 2025   06:34 am

The Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces. 

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said. 

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)