Advisory issued for heavy rainfall above 100 mm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for heavy rainfall above 100 millimeters over the next 24 hours in parts of the island.

The Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the department said.

Under its influence, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces, it said.

Therefore, general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and strong lightning during thundershowers.