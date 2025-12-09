Advisory issued for heavy rainfall above 100 mm

December 9, 2025   08:40 am

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for heavy rainfall above 100 millimeters over the next 24 hours in parts of the island. 

The Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the department said.  

Under  its  influence,  showers  or thundershowers  will  occur  at  times  in Northern,  North-Central,  Eastern,  Central and Uva provinces.   

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces, it said. 

Therefore,  general  public  is  advised  to take  adequate  precautions  to  minimize damages  caused  by  heavy  rain,  strong winds  and  strong  lightning  during thundershowers.

