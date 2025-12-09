Irrigation Dept. lowers several reservoir water levels ahead of expected rainfall

The Department of Irrigation reports that water levels in several major reservoirs across the country are being further reduced in response to rainfall forecasts for the coming days.

Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management), L. S. Sooriyabandara, stated that water is currently being released to lower reservoir levels in Nachchaduwa and Rajanganaya in the Anuradhapura District; Deduru Oya, Lunugamwehera, and Weheragala in the Hambantota District; and Senanayake Samudraya in the Ampara District.

He emphasized that the volumes of water being released will not have any adverse impact on downstream areas.

Sooriyabandara added that, due to the likelihood of further rainfall as indicated by current weather forecasts, Irrigation Department offices are operating around the clock to continuously monitor the situation.

The public will be kept informed of any developments, he noted.

He further noted that, although monsoon rains are presently active according to the Department of Meteorology, no dangerous conditions have arisen based on the current assessments.