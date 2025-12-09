Irrigation Dept. lowers several reservoir water levels ahead of expected rainfall

Irrigation Dept. lowers several reservoir water levels ahead of expected rainfall

December 9, 2025   10:02 am

The Department of Irrigation reports that water levels in several major reservoirs across the country are being further reduced in response to rainfall forecasts for the coming days.

Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management), L. S. Sooriyabandara, stated that water is currently being released to lower reservoir levels in Nachchaduwa and Rajanganaya in the Anuradhapura District; Deduru Oya, Lunugamwehera, and Weheragala in the Hambantota District; and Senanayake Samudraya in the Ampara District.

He emphasized that the volumes of water being released will not have any adverse impact on downstream areas.

Sooriyabandara added that, due to the likelihood of further rainfall as indicated by current weather forecasts, Irrigation Department offices are operating around the clock to continuously monitor the situation. 

The public will be kept informed of any developments, he noted.

He further noted that, although monsoon rains are presently active according to the Department of Meteorology, no dangerous conditions have arisen based on the current assessments.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)

All those who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah should be compensated  President (English)