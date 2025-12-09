Youth murdered with sharp weapon over financial dispute in Panadura

A youth has been murdered with a sharp weapon in the Walana Road area of the Panadura South Police Division, according to police.

Investigations have been launched following information received by the Panadura South Police Station stating that the youth had been injured in an attack last night (08) and had succumbed to his injuries on admission to the Panadura Base Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the murder was committed using a sharp weapon following a financial dispute.

The deceased youth has been identified as a 29-year-old resident of the Kamburugamuwa area in Tudella.

The body has been placed at the Panadura Hospital morgue, while the 54-year-old suspect in the incident has been arrested, police said.

The Panadura South Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.