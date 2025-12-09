NBRO extends landslide warnings, identifies 15,000 high-risk areas

December 9, 2025   11:06 am

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) reports that about 15,000 landslide-prone locations have been identified across the country, and nearly 5,000 families residing in those high-risk areas have already been relocated.

Senior Scientist at the NBRO, Dr. Wasantha Senadheera, stated that residents living in the identified risk zones must evacuate without delay for their safety.

Dr. Senadheera further explained that incidents reported to the NBRO are studied based on a priority list received through a channel starting with the Grama Niladhari officer, progressing through the Divisional Secretary, and finally to the District Secretary.

Meanwhile, the NBRO announced that the red evacuation notices issued to 41 Divisional Secretariat Divisions in four districts at 4 p.m. yesterday (08) will remain in effect.

In addition, notices under Stage 2 have been issued to 31 Divisional Secretariat Divisions in five districts, while Phase 1 notices have been issued for 19 Divisional Secretariat Divisions in four other districts, Dr. Senadheera said.

With the northeast monsoon expected to continue to some extent in the coming days, he urged residents in high-risk areas to exercise heightened caution, remain in safe locations, and avoid unnecessary travel, as failure to do so could pose a life-threatening risk.

