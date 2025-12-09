Former Chairman of SLBFE Mohammed Hilmi granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of the former Chairman of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), Mohammed Hilmi who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an alleged corruption charge.

Colombo Chief Magistrate, Asanga S. Bodaragama, issued the order, stating that the suspect’s release on bail was decided upon after considering the specific medical conditions detailed in the medical reports from the Colombo National Hospital as exceptional circumstances, said Ada Derana reporter.

The court released Hilmi on two surety bonds of Rs. 2 million and imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect.

The case is scheduled to be heard next on February 17, said Ada Derana reporter.

Hilmi was arrested on suspicion of corruption for allegedly pressuring officials to select a specific institution to provide training for officers of the Foreign Employment Bureau in January 2024, in violation of procurement procedures, and awarding the contract to a company.