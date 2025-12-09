Over 5,000 houses completely destroyed across Sri Lanka by Cyclone Ditwah

The total number of houses completely destroyed across Sri Lanka due to the severe disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah has surpassed 5,000, according to the latest report issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

According to the latest DMC update, a total of 5,325 houses have been completely destroyed by the disaster so far.

The Kandy District has recorded the highest number of completely damaged houses, amounting to 1,815.

The Nuwara Eliya District has reported the second-highest number of houses destroyed, with 767 houses affected.

Additionally, 476 houses have been completely damaged in the Kurunegala District, 415 in the Puttalam District, 404 in the Badulla District, and 300 in the Kegalle District.

Meanwhile, the Kandy District has also recorded the highest number of partially damaged houses, with 13,422 affected.

This is followed by 11,601 partially damaged houses in the Kegalle District, 7,869 in the Ratnapura District, 7,291 in the Badulla District, 5,830 in the Gampaha District, 4,809 in the Puttalam District, 4,135 in the Vavuniya District, 3,742 in the Nuwara Eliya District, 3,600 in the Kurunegala District, 3,526 in the Polonnaruwa District, and 2,249 in the Anuradhapura District.

The Puttalam District has recorded the highest number of individuals affected, with 349,429 people belonging to 98,146 families impacted by the disaster.

The Colombo District ranks second, with 328,847 individuals from 85,803 families displaced.

Furthermore, 161,140 people from 51,098 families in the Kandy District, 86,376 individuals from 25,999 families in the Trincomalee District, 85,891 individuals from 25,055 families in the Kurunegala District, 77,451 individuals from 23,641 families in the Mannar District, 67,340 individuals from 22,918 families in the Mullaitivu District, and 72,359 individuals from 21,948 families in the Anuradhapura District have been identified as among the most affected by the disaster.