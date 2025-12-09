Former Assistant Government Analyst further remanded

Former Assistant Government Analyst further remanded

December 9, 2025   11:43 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the further remand of the former Assistant Government Analyst, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on corruption charges, until December 22.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented from both CIABOC officials and the suspect’s attorneys, said Ada Derana reporter.

The directive was issued following CIABOC’s request to record additional statements from witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes exceeding Rs. 6.7 million by providing reports on accident-damaged vehicles to a private insurance company in a manner advantageous to the company.

