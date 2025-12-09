Health officials warn of potential spread of eye diseases in safe shelters

Health officials warn of potential spread of eye diseases in safe shelters

December 9, 2025   12:02 pm

The College of Ophthalmologists of Sri Lanka (COSL) has issued a warning regarding the potential spread of eye diseases in safe shelters housing individuals affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

COSL President Dr. Kusum Ratnayake emphasized that the situation can be prevented by following proper hygiene practices.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Ratnayake said:

“In safe shelters, there is a high risk of infectious diseases when people gather in groups. Eye diseases often begin with redness in eyes, commonly known as ‘Sore Eyes’ or ‘Conjunctivitis.’ This disease spreads rapidly through contact and airborne transmission. When people are confined in one place, the risk of such infections increases. Therefore, it is crucial for anyone diagnosed with this condition to wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes. If the disease spreads, it could affect the entire group and lead to unnecessary health complications.”

