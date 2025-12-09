Special mobile service to assist owners of disaster-damaged vehicles: DMT

December 9, 2025   12:56 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) states that information is currently being collected regarding vehicles destroyed and damaged due to the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

Commissioner General of the DMT, Kamal Amarasinghe, announced that a special mobile service is expected to be conducted at the district level after December 15, 2025, to address matters related to damaged vehicles.

Amarasinghe noted that future activities will be carried out based on the collected information and that the DMT will inspect the affected vehicles to determine whether they are fit for use.

He further stated that some individuals have had both their vehicles and related documents destroyed due to the disaster, and that steps will be taken to obtain the necessary information before proceeding with the relevant procedures.

Accordingly, he said that affected individuals must inform the Grama Niladhari Officer of their respective Grama Niladhari Division, who will then notify the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the police station, after which a police complaint should be filed.

Amarasinghe further emphasized the importance of obtaining accurate data from various sectors in order to initiate investigations and manage the situation effectively.

In light of the current situation, the Commissioner General noted that various divisions of the DMT are receiving a high volume of phone calls, and steps have been taken to address this issue through the establishment of a special unit.

Amarasinghe added that relevant information can be provided via the WhatsApp number - 070 71 88 866.

Accordingly, he further advised that if individuals possess any evidence related to their vehicles or documents, such evidence should be preserved, as it will assist in future procedures.

