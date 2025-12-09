India deploys another helicopter for disaster rescue operations in Sri Lanka

December 9, 2025   01:47 pm

A MI-17 helicopter provided by the Indian government arrived at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Base in Katunayake at 11.50 a.m. today (09), following the return of two previously deployed MI-17 helicopters to India for essential maintenance.
 
The two helicopters that were sent back had collectively rescued 270 Sri Lankans affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah.
 
The two helicopters had also transported approximately 50 metric tons of relief goods to distribution centers assisting communities impacted by the disaster, Ada Derana reporter said.
 
The helicopter which arrived today was accompanied by a 14-member Indian Air Force team and is expected to join SLAF personnel in ongoing relief operations.
 
A senior official at the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that the helicopter is adequate for continuing disaster relief efforts, as the overall situation in the country has significantly improved.

 

