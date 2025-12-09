A total of 17 Navy officers and 2,069 senior and junior sailors have been promoted to their next rank in view of Sri Lanka Navy’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The Navy is commemorating the 75th anniversary today (09), marking the milestone with a series of events, upholding longstanding naval traditions and giving prominence to religious rituals.

In conjunction with the anniversary celebrations, 17 officers and 2,069 senior and junior sailors have been promoted to their next rank, on the recommendation of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda.