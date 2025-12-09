Over 2,000 Navy personnel promoted in view of Navys 75th anniversary

Over 2,000 Navy personnel promoted in view of Navys 75th anniversary

December 9, 2025   01:57 pm

A total of 17 Navy officers and 2,069 senior and junior sailors have been promoted to their next rank in view of Sri Lanka Navy’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The Navy is commemorating the 75th anniversary today (09), marking the milestone with a series of events, upholding longstanding naval traditions and giving prominence to religious rituals.

In conjunction with the anniversary celebrations, 17 officers and 2,069 senior and junior sailors have been promoted to their next rank, on the recommendation of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)