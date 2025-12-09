President Anura Kumara expresses gratitude to Donald Trump for standing with Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for standing with Sri Lanka yet again at a time of need.

The United States pledged US$ 2 million to assist urgent relief efforts in Sri Lanka, following the severe impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused heavy rains and flooding across many areas.

The U.S. also deployed two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to support ongoing relief efforts.

President Dissanayake said the swift deployment of C-130 aircraft and US$ 2 million emergency assistance reflect the strength of the enduring partnership between the two countries, firmly rooted in shared democratic values and close ties between our people.