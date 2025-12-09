President Anura Kumara expresses gratitude to Donald Trump for standing with Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara expresses gratitude to Donald Trump for standing with Sri Lanka

December 9, 2025   03:05 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for standing with Sri Lanka yet again at a time of need.

The United States pledged US$ 2 million to assist urgent relief efforts in Sri Lanka, following the severe impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused heavy rains and flooding across many areas.

The U.S. also deployed two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to support ongoing relief efforts.

President Dissanayake said the swift deployment of C-130 aircraft and US$ 2 million emergency assistance reflect the strength of the enduring partnership between the two countries, firmly rooted in shared democratic values and close ties between our people.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)