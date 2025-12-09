Sluice gate of Upper Kotmale Reservoir opened

A sluice gate of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir has been opened due to rains in catchment areas, the Department of Irrigation has announced.

Engineers in charge of the reservoir stated that the sluice gate was opened in order to maintain the water level of the reservoir at its normal level.

According to the rainfall forecasts issued for the coming days, the Department of Irrigation states that the water levels of several major reservoirs in the country are currently being further reduced.

L.S. Suriya Bandara, the Director of Water Management at the Department of Irrigation said accordingly, water is now being released to reduce water levels from the Nachchaduwa, Rajanganaya and Deduru Oya reservoirs in the Anuradhapura District, the Lunugamvehera and Weheragala reservoirs in the Hambantota District, as well as the Senanayake Samudraya in the Ampara District.

However, Suriya Bandara mentioned that the amount of water being released will not have any impact on the downstream areas.

He further stated that since there is a possibility of receiving rainfall in the coming days according to the current forecasts, the Irrigation Department’s 24-hour operations room has been opened to monitor these conditions.

Accordingly, he said that continuous updates will be provided regarding any situations that may arise.

Furthermore, Director of Water Management L.S. Suriya Bandara urged the public to be on alert since the monsoon rains have now become active according to the Department of Meteorology.