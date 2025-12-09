The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) closed above the 22,000-point mark after gaining more than 430 points during today’s trading.

The ASPI closed at 22,034.32 at the end of trading today, gaining by 439.46 points (2.04%).

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 gained 77.47 points (1.31%) to close at 6,004.11 points.

The day’s turnover was Rs. 3.88 billion, according to the Colombo Stock Exchange.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s main indices recorded significant losses in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

However, markets are expected to recover in the coming days with the country gradually returning to normalcy.