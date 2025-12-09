All schools in Western, Southern, Northern, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and North-Central provinces to reopen on Tuesday

All schools in the Western, Southern, Northern, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and North-Central provinces will reopen for academic activities on Tuesday (16), the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe has announced.

Accordingly, out of the 10,076 schools in the country, 9,929 schools will be reopened on December 16.

Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe noted that 147 schools affected by recent landslides and floods are not in a condition to resume academic activities next week.

He also stated that principals, teachers and non-academic staff of all schools reopening on December 16 must report for duty on December 15, and that a flexible dress policy will be followed for students as well as academic and non-academic staff members in areas affected by the disaster situation.

The Ministry of Education has also decided to cancel the third-term examinations for grade 5 to grade 10 students in all schools.

However, the Ministry noted that a mock examination will be conducted for Grade 11 students.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the third school term of 2025 will be held from December 16 to 22 and after the Christmas holidays, from December 29 to December 3.

Muslim schools will continue to function until January 2, 2026, the Education Ministry noted.

Furthermore, the postponed subjects of the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will commence on January 12, 2026, the Ministry of Education has announced.

Accordingly, the remaining subjects of the A/L exam are scheduled to take place from January 12 to 20.

Further announcements regarding the A/L exam are expected to be issued by the Commissioner General of Examinations shortly.

The A/L exam was suspended owing to recent landslides and flooding across the country following Cyclone Ditwah’s landfall last month.

Meanwhile, the new school term for the year 2026 will begin on January 5.

The Education Ministry also noted that the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be held in February as scheduled.