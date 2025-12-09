Another Indian relief aircraft arrives with bailey bridge and medical supplies

Another aircraft carrying a consignment of disaster relief humanitarian aid from India arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this afternoon (09).

The C-17 aircraft, the largest cargo aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force, arrived from Batanagar, India, at 1:55 p.m. today, said Ada Derana reporter.

The shipment included a 61-metric-ton Bailey bridge measuring 110 feet in length, along with a consignment of medicines weighing 600 kilograms.

Officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Disaster Management Centre, were present at the airport to receive the consignment.