Another Indian relief aircraft arrives with bailey bridge and medical supplies

Another Indian relief aircraft arrives with bailey bridge and medical supplies

December 9, 2025   04:22 pm

Another aircraft carrying a consignment of disaster relief humanitarian aid from India arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this afternoon (09).

The C-17 aircraft, the largest cargo aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force, arrived from Batanagar, India, at 1:55 p.m. today, said Ada Derana reporter.

The shipment included a 61-metric-ton Bailey bridge measuring 110 feet in length, along with a consignment of medicines weighing 600 kilograms.

Officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Disaster Management Centre, were present at the airport to receive the consignment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)