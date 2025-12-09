Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm predicted for Northern and North-Central provinces

The Northeast monsoon conditions have established over the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central, Northwestern and Uva provinces, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Northern and North-Central provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m tomorrow.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district and the Eastern slopes of the central hills.

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.