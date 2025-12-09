Union calls for debt relief for teachers and principals in disaster-affected areas

Union calls for debt relief for teachers and principals in disaster-affected areas

December 9, 2025   04:48 pm

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) has urged the government to introduce an immediate concessional relief programme for teachers and principals affected by the recent disaster situation.

CTU General Secretary Joseph Stalin stated that a significant number of teachers and principals have been severely impacted and are struggling with existing financial burdens, including outstanding loans.

He noted that the Secretary to the Ministry of Education has confirmed that nearly 100,000 individuals have been affected, and that a decision has been taken to provide Rs. 25,000 to affected children. 

He also mentioned that the Suraksha insurance scheme is currently in operation and can be used to support the needs of students, although clarity regarding the specific benefits available to them has not yet been provided.

Commenting further, Stalin emphasized the urgent need for financial relief for affected educators:

“Many of the affected teachers and principals are burdened with existing loans. Therefore, a concessional relief arrangement must be introduced for these loans. The government should intervene and, at the very least, consider cancelling them.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin