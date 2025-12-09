Union calls for debt relief for teachers and principals in disaster-affected areas

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) has urged the government to introduce an immediate concessional relief programme for teachers and principals affected by the recent disaster situation.

CTU General Secretary Joseph Stalin stated that a significant number of teachers and principals have been severely impacted and are struggling with existing financial burdens, including outstanding loans.

He noted that the Secretary to the Ministry of Education has confirmed that nearly 100,000 individuals have been affected, and that a decision has been taken to provide Rs. 25,000 to affected children.

He also mentioned that the Suraksha insurance scheme is currently in operation and can be used to support the needs of students, although clarity regarding the specific benefits available to them has not yet been provided.

Commenting further, Stalin emphasized the urgent need for financial relief for affected educators:

“Many of the affected teachers and principals are burdened with existing loans. Therefore, a concessional relief arrangement must be introduced for these loans. The government should intervene and, at the very least, consider cancelling them.”