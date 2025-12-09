The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country over the past few days has climbed to 639, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

According to the DMC, another 203 individuals remain missing.

The extreme weather impacted all 25 districts of the island, affecting a total of 1,824,771 people from 529,741 families.

Of these, 86,040 individuals from 27,145 families are currently sheltered in 878 relief centres, the DMC stated.

Furthermore, 5,350 houses have been destroyed, while another 86,882 houses have sustained partial damage as a result of the disaster, it added.