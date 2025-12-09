Office trains from Rambukkana, Polgahawela and Kurunegala to resume tomorrow

December 9, 2025   08:17 pm

The Department of Railways has announced that starting tomorrow (10), several office trains on the main line will resume operations.

Due to recent adverse weather conditions, a culvert near the Bujjomuwa railway station between Ambepussa and Alawwa was damaged due to the overflowing Ma Oya river. As a result, a cavity of about 45 feet had formed beneath the railway track.

Subsequently, train operations on the main line were disrupted, and train services on the main, northern, and eastern railway lines came to a halt.

Therefore, train operations were limited to the section between Colombo Fort and Ambepussa.

The Railway Department stated that with the support of volunteer teams and the Sri Lanka Army, the obstructions on the Bujjomuwa section between Ambepussa and Alawwa were cleared, and the railway track was restored today.

Accordingly, the Railway Department has planned to operate office trains tomorrow morning from Rambukkana, Polgahawela and Kurunegala as follows:

 

