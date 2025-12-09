Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in four districts extended

December 9, 2025   09:38 pm

The ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued to multiple areas in four districts has been extended.

Accordingly, the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) landslide warning will be in effect till 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (10).

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Kandy District: Pathahewaheta, Pathadumbara, Harispattuwa, Doluwa, Thumpane, Poojapitiya, Udunuwara, Gangawata Korale, Akurana, Minipe, Udapalatha, Hatharaliyadda, Kundasale, Panwila, Medadumbara, Udadumbara, Deltota, Pasbage Korale, Yatinuwara and Ganga Ihala Korale DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella, Aranayaka, Galigamuwa, Warakapola, Yatiyanthota and Rambukkana DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Mawathagama and Mallawapitiya DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Rattota, Wilgamuwa, Laggala Pallegama, Ambanganga Korale, Ukuwela, Matale, Naula, Pallepola and Yatawatta DSDs and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin