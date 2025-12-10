Heavy showers above 100 mm likely in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces today

December 10, 2025   05:54 am

Showers or thundershowers are expected in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central, Southern and Uva provinces today (10), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces, the Met. Department noted.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district and the Eastern slopes of the central hills.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

