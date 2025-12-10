Russia sends 35 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

December 10, 2025   06:02 am

Russia has sent a planeload of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka after the country was struck by Cyclone Ditwah in late November, Russia’s RIA news agency reported early on Wednesday, citing Shobini Gunasekera, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Moscow.

“A plane carrying 35 tonnes of humanitarian aid has already departed for Sri Lanka,” Ambassador Gunasekera told the news agency, adding that it was expected to arrive later today.

Ditwah, which was Sri Lanka’s deadliest natural disaster since the devastating 2004 tsunami, killed 635 people and affected about 10% of the population.

It damaged critical infrastructure and key crops such as rice and tea. Officials have stated that recovery costs could reach US$ 7 billion.

