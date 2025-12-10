Floods cannot be allowed to continue to disrupt lives of Colombo residents: PM Harini

Floods cannot be allowed to continue to disrupt lives of Colombo residents: PM Harini

December 10, 2025   06:25 am

Floods cannot be allowed to continue to disrupt the lives of the people of Colombo, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister made this remark while addressing the media following the Colombo District Disaster Management Committee meeting held at the Colombo District Secretariat.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya noted that under the guise of development, settlements that place communities at risk will not be permitted in future.

She said a district level flood control plan must be prepared with the engagement of all relevant institutions and implemented in a coordinated manner.

“We are currently discussing solutions to address the safety concerns of communities living in vulnerable areas of the Colombo District,” Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya added further.

