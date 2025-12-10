Sri Lanka secures US$ 30 million World Bank loan for renewable energy projects

Sri Lanka secures US$ 30 million World Bank loan for renewable energy projects

December 10, 2025   06:41 am

The Government of Sri Lanka has arranged a loan of US$ 30 million from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group to finance the implementation of the secure, affordable and sustainable energy for Sri Lanka Project.

The Financing Agreement for the operation was signed by Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, the Secretary to the Treasury, and David N. Sislen, the Division Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka of the World Bank Group, on behalf of the government and the IDA, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the grid capacity has been hindered the utilization renewable energy presenting significant technical challenges, therefore, the proposed project has been formulated to enhance the infrastructure facilities to facilitate the grid integration of renewably energy in alignment with the government’s power sector policy, aimed at generating 70 percent of the country’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The investment will be further complemented by the proposed payment guarantee facility by the World Bank group to scale up the private sector investment for renewable energy transformation through a number of lending instruments by the World Bank Group. Therefore, the Secure, Affordable, and Sustainable Energy for Sri Lanka Project will advance key objectives such as scaling up renewable energy adoption, strengthening grid infrastructure to ensure secure and affordable power supply, mobilizing private sector participation, and enhancing institutional capacity to sustain long-term sector reforms, the Finance Ministry noted.

The Finance Ministry added that the total project cost is approximately US$ 60 million, out of which US$ 30 million will be provided by the World Bank under the first phase of the project while the remaining US$ 30 million is expected to be obtained by Sri Lanka from the World Bank under the second phase.

The project will be implemented by the Ceylon Electricity Board, in coordination with relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Energy, the Finance Ministry added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)